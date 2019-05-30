Mayor Allender is a real leader
We’ve all had a boss, but not everyone has had a leader. Bosses focus on the task; leaders focus on the people. Leadership means knowing the success of every individual is vital to the success of all. I’ve chosen to make Rapid City my home for my entire adult life, and our city needs a leader, not a boss, at the helm as our mayor.
Any of our citizens can read the paper or use Google to find the accomplishments and progress reports by Mayor Steve Allender. Actions such as the Youth Ride Free program and a dedication to reducing homelessness demonstrate his desire for all of our citizens to succeed.
Not all our leaders understand the intrinsic tie between who they are and how they lead. I’ve known Steve for 35 years professionally and personally. I’ve spent many of those years working with him daily, and he is defined by his integrity and honor to this community, his family, and those he leads. He’s taken the time to sit and chat on the front steps or play catch after a rough shift. Steve Allender is dedicated, and there’s no one else I’d rather vote for this June 4.
PJ Bahr
Rapid City
Scott has valuable experience
There's a lot to be said for experience. Current City Council President Amanda Scott has been serving Ward 4 on the Rapid City Council since 2012. During which time she has served as chair of the Public Works Committee, chair of the Legal Finance Committee, liaison to the Planning Commission, and vice president of the city council.
Having earned her master of business administration while raising two children and holding a full-time job outside the home, she still has the amazing energy and drive that I so admire. She keeps an eye on the city's finances; and I believe Ward 4 residents greatly appreciate her watching the purse strings.
Please vote again on June 4 for hardworking, straight-shooting Amanda Scott. You'll benefit again from her experience and from her common sense approach.
Valerie English
Rapid City
City needs Cante Heart’s voice
I feel fortunate to live in Rapid City’s Ward 5, where we have two fine alderwomen who are not only responsive and concerned about issues affecting their Ward 5 constituents, but they also strive to make the best decisions for our community as a whole.
For these reasons, the candidacy of challenger Cante Heart for Ward 5 council seat presented me with a difficult choice, but I will be voting for Cante Heart for two reasons. The first is that although new to politics, this smart and enthusiastic young woman will competently join the other nine council members in the work of running our city.
My second reason is that it is definitely time for our city council to have at least one member who brings a Native American perspective to the decision-making that takes place in committees and on the dais. Cante Heart has stepped up to do that, she is capable of doing it, and I ask Ward 5 voters to give her the opportunity.
Karen Pettigrew
Rapid City
Scott keeps our interests first
Having been first elected in 2012, Amanda Scott hit the ground running, working hard at areas of issue for not only the to-be-released citywide infrastructure plan, but also ways to improve economic development while keeping the costs down and increasing the wages of our residents.
Amanda is deeply business minded, as is evident with her experience and positions with Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. She attends the council meetings well educated on the topics to be addressed, and she is one to ask the hard questions during council meetings and is not swayed by “popularity.” I have witnessed this firsthand at many council meetings, and we of Ward 4, as well as Rapid City, have benefited because of her preparation and vigilance, whether we realize it or not.
“Right is right” for Amanda, as she is always looking out for our interests. Amanda as well as her husband are also military veterans and are very proactive for the care and welfare of our veterans, particularly those in our community. Although her veteran status isn’t her campaign platform, I know firsthand of her work behind the scenes with the incoming new bomber at Ellsworth, as well as her continued work to keep Ellsworth a viable partner with Rapid City for the future.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave Meltz
Rapid City
Re-elect Mayor Steve Allender
Mayor Steve Allender knows that today’s decisions impact the future well-being and vibrancy of our community. His remarkable efforts to deliver the importance of our civic center expansion is but one example of his leadership style. His energy and commitment to personally taking the facts to all organizations/peoples in our community resulted in what promises to be not only an attraction for our region but also an economic plus for all citizens.
No small matter, a program to promote early learning, endorsed by the National League of Cities, is alive in Rapid City due to the wisdom of Mayor Allender. His understanding of what it means to the future of our community when children enter school ready to learn is commendable. This is an example of his listening, learning and caring about the culture of the Rapid City community. Another example of wisdom is his seeking the root cause of problems as opposed to treating the symptoms.
I mention only two of numerous examples of the depth of his thoughtful leadership. Rapid City is a better place and the future is bright with Mayor Steve Allender. Let’s continue to invest in our community. Please use your voice to continue this stellar leadership. Vote for Allender.
Judy Olson Duhamel
and Bill Duhamel
Rapid City
Allender tackles the hard issues
Mayor Steve Allender has helped make his administration transparent and reactive to public concerns and needs. He has demonstrated a willingness to tackle the difficult issues dealing with homelessness and poverty-related issues. This has been a longstanding issue in Rapid City that needed to be addressed and resolved.
The Mayor’s response has been to work with Collective Impact and the city council toward developing and implementing plans for the One Heart campus, which hopefully will open in the near future.
Let’s re-elect Mayor Allender so that he can see this project to its completion and we can live in a city that is responsive to the needs of its citizens.
Jocelyn Lee Baker
Rapid City
Focus on city’s real drug issues
The Journal reports that a “hot” tip about CBD oil to the police department led to the massive multi-officer raid on the Staples and Spice store in Rapid. The officers gathered up the suspected oil, scared a bunch of people and left the store triumphant.
Meanwhile, on that same day, my daughter’s car was stolen right from its parking place next to her house. The investigating officer told her that there was a wave of car thefts in Rapid and that the police simply can’t keep up with it all.
Gov. Kristi Noem has set the stage for an all-out war on hemp. Yes, the same hemp that is harmless and cannot get you high. Why? Because she’s afraid that hemp will lead to legalization of marijuana. I wish someone would tell our governor that the “war” on marijuana has been lost for a number of years. She can go to almost any junior high school and buy some marijuana from one or more of the students. Her efforts against hemp are stupid and a waste of law enforcement efforts.
So here’s another “hot” tip to Chief of Police Jegeris: Don’t mindlessly follow Noem’s war against hemp. Focus, instead, on the real crime problems of Rapid City.
Reed Richards
Spearfish