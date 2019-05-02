Open Cut has been reclaimed
I was troubled by several statements in the April 2 article titled “Gold explorers try to win over Silver City community.” Barrick has spent millions since the closure of the Homestake Mine in 2001. Today, the Open Cut is the focal point of Lead, allowing visitors to see firsthand a cross-section of the earth and to learn about mining history.
The Open Cut is also very valuable to Lead, serving as the backdrop for one of most magnificent fireworks displays in South Dakota. Roughly 10,000 people travel to Lead for the 4th. Without the Open Cut, the future expansion of the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) would be at risk.
SURF is poised to host the international mega-science project called the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. Soon, 875,000 tons of rock will be excavated from below the Ross Shaft. Through Barrick’s generosity, SURF will be able to safely store this rock in the Open Cut, thus allowing this international experiment to become a reality. The DUNE project will result in nearly $1 billion in economic impact. The Open Cut most definitely has been reclaimed — it is a lasting tribute to Homestake Mining Company and vital component to the largest experiment in the U.S.
Donna Job
Lead
Children’s home a good place
This letter concerns Serenity Dennard. Like most of us, I am interested in the search and pray she is OK. When the report came out saying they didn't report her missing for more than an hour, people were calling foul play.
I have been out to the Black Hills Children’s Home for different reasons for 20-plus years. Their staff is amazing. Most of those kids have serious emotional issues, including anger, and act out. I have never seen a child outside of the classroom without a staff member. The kids are even accompanied to the bathroom and while getting a drink of water.
Sometimes the staff hold on to the kids with serious behavior issues. It's not always a pretty sight. The staff always seem to have full control. I don't know what happened the day Serenity ran off, but I'm sure everyone was searching the grounds right away. The BHCH is on a large piece of land with several buildings. It would take way longer than an hour to search every nook and cranny. To blame the BHCH for foul play or being irresponsible is difficult for me to believe.
Chris Benson
Rapid City