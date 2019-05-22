Stick with ‘In God We Trust’
The point in our national motto — In God We Trust — displayed in public places like our schools is a simple, yet profound, historical acknowledgment regarding the founding of our country. No one is denying the sociological fact that America is made up of many different people groups and associations.
The fact that some dogmatically insist in relativism where all beliefs and values are equally valid and legit is beyond history and goes full steam ahead into philosophy. They are confusing the cultural “melting pot” ideas of pluralism with philosophical relativism. They deem exclusive religions like Christianity, Judaism and Islam to be in error and hence are no different than their opponents. They are just as “intolerant” as they think we are toward them. They are exclusivists dressed up in costumes of “tolerance” arrogantly standing in judgment of other religions.
Let’s just stick with our historical national motto and let everyone just be themselves, shall we?
Keith Rhudy
Rapid City