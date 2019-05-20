Reject faulty climate arguments
Some scientific reasons that global warming isn't happening. If this is a scientific topic, why aren't we spending more time discussing the science involved? Why aren't we talking about the evidence and the actual data involved? If this is such an open and shut case, why are so many people who care about science skeptical?
The temperature of the planet has been flat for 17 years. Science is based on facts not ''consensus." In the 70's these same people said earth would be an ice ball and would be a dead planet by 1980. Over 31,000 scientists have signed a petition saying humans aren't causing global warming. Arctic ice is up 50 percent since 2012.
Climate models showing huge temperature gains have turned out to be wrong. Al Gore predicted all the Arctic ice would be gone by 2013. During the Obama Administration hundreds of e-mails from European scientists and American scientists made fun of their governments giving millions of dollars for something that doesn't exist. If the climate models and the predictions about global warming aren't even close to being correct, wouldn't it be more scientific to reject hasty action based on faulty data?
Rick Lewis
Spearfish
Forget about foreign workers
Why are the businesses complaining, because their cheap foreign employees aren’t coming? What did they do before the visa program? Did they complain to the government then? Did they not make a good enough profit to continue to open year after year?
Well maybe if they paid the locals enough to be loyal and come back every tourist season they would not have this issue. With the visa program all the money made by the foreign employees goes out of the country. Local employees will spend their earnings locally.
The way I see it is that most of these temporary employers reap the profit by not having to offer locals more money or other benefits such as health insurance, retirement, job security. Instead, they are like how is this going to cut into my overall profits.
Rusty Canaday
Sturgis