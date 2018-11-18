SD celebrates Native American Day
On Oct. 8, South Dakotans uniquely celebrated Native American Day, recognizing the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people who have shaped our state's identity. While most other U.S. states observe this day as Columbus Day, in South Dakota it is Native American Day.
In 1989, South Dakota lawmakers unanimously passed legislation proposed by the late Gov. George Mickelson, proclaiming 1990 as a Year of Reconciliation between Native Americans and whites, and changing Columbus Day to Native American Day. There is now a growing movement nationwide to acknowledge indigenous peoples and the suffering they endured as the result of colonization. For these reasons, we cannot understand why notices were seen posted at a local business and in the City School Administration Center (CSAC) that informed about office closures for observance of Columbus Day on Oct. 8. This feels disrespectful and careless. For over a generation, we have not observed Columbus Day. In early October, Gov. Daugaard wrote in an Argus Leader op-ed piece that referring to the second Monday in October as Columbus Day is not accurate. “Here, it's Native American Day" he said.
ln the interest of reconciliation, we ask that people in Rapid City pay attention and please honor the nation’s Native Americans on the second Monday of October.
Sandra Woodard on behalf of Rapid City Community Conversations Council of Elders
Rapid City
Time for SD to get serious on climate
It’s time for South Dakotans to get serious about climate change. As farmers and ranchers, South Dakotans have always been stewards of the land. As climate change worsens, South Dakota agriculture becomes more vulnerable. Let’s fight this issue now so our children don’t have to deal with it.
The science is clear — the climate is changing, and carbon emissions are largely to blame. Luckily, a bipartisan solution to climate change exists. Citizens’ Climate Lobby proposes a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend plan that reduces carbon emissions without being an economic burden to citizens. Let’s protect South Dakota agriculture and our children.
Claire Deuter
Rapid City