Four more years of Trump in 2020
In response to the Nov. 9 letter: “Democrats now look toward 2020.”
Where did you live from 2009 to 2016? Your Democratic president set a precedent that will never be surpassed for incompetence.
How dare you to call out our president for a debt that doesn't even compare to what Obama created. Treason — around the world tour apologizing for the U.S. stopping Germany and Japan. Racism: Every person who opposes the Democratic Party is a racist, per you and the liberal media.
Disrespect for the Constitution: Our right to bear arms. The gun owners in the U.S. outnumber every army in the world. Just try to conquer the U.S. on our soil. Free Press? Only if they project your agenda. Voter Suppression? Have you checked in on Broward County Florida or Georgia? Social Security — do Buffet, Gates and their ilk really need the dollars they would be entitled to? Corruption? Wasn't Hillary Clinton the secretary of state under this clown? Talk about lies. Anybody who has anything to do with a thief like Hillary shouldn't write letters to the editor. Corruption? l think both parties have enough.
Yes: Good will triumph in 2020, so get ready for four more years.
David C. Oleson, Sr.
Rapid City
Buying local costs way too much
It's no wonder people won't buy local. I recently tried to buy a medical support product. The local price was $65. The exact same product online was $29.99. If you want the people to support local businesses, then said businesses need to make local shopping worthwhile and economically feasible. An approximate 50 percent markup in price to buy local is an absolute guaranteed way to force the public to buy online. The death of main street USA is your own greed.
Russell Brown
Rapid City
Alternative to meat imperative
Regarding the PETA airport ads:
First, every American should be compelled to witness firsthand the atrocities of their constituent slaughterhouse to decide if continued consumption of meat is something they can stomach.
Know what you eat.
Second, we are rapidly approaching 8 billion people on this orb; meat consumption is unsustainable and is contributing to overwhelming climate change. It is imperative that we find alternatives or face the consequences. We must acknowledge that the future of humanity hinges on the need to sustain massive urban density, presently outside our reality, like it or not.
Ross Rudel
Rapid City