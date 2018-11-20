Why the need to point out man's religion?
Aron Heller in the Nov. 10 Journal writes of Albert Einstein's "longtime friend and fellow Jew" who was killed by right wing extremists. I will never understand this country’s need to single out a person's religion.
I mean, why put "fellow Jew" in there? Isn't the fact that the man was a longtime friend enough? Isn't this country divided enough with hateful rhetoric and divisive policies? Who cares what the man's religion is? He was a human being who was killed. Is the author trying to say that since the man believed in the Jewish religion his death is what? OK? Understandable? Justified? Or worse?
I guess I just don't understand why the author put in the line that Einstein's friend was a "fellow Jew." What is the relevance to the story?
Kevin Abeln
Sturgis