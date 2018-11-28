Thanks for the vote and keep in touch
Our statewide election is over. Campaign signs have disappeared (most of them, anyway), candidate interviews are concluded and we’re all breathing a collective sigh of relief. South Dakotans clearly expressed their views with an impressive 63 percent of the state’s registered voters casting their ballots.
To the residents of District 33, I am personally and deeply grateful. I’m fully aware that my successful campaign was not a solo flight. I’m indebted to the team members, my family, my friends and neighbors who volunteered tirelessly for months. But it is the voters themselves to whom I am most grateful, for their pronounced message that wholesome campaign ethics, along with personal and public integrity, wins first place. Thank you.
As the 2019 Legislature convenes, I’ll continue to work with all of Pierre’s elected officials to improve the quality of life we so cherish here in the Black Hills. And I encourage continued contact from my fellow citizens — whether it’s to offer critique, advice, an idea, or even just a casual observation. There is much yet to be accomplished, and with a united, community wide effort our potential is limitless.
Dave Johnson
Rapid City
Make PETA responsible for feeding
I wonder if PETA will take the responsibility to feed all the cattle, hogs, sheep, etc. that they are suggesting we don't eat until they die of old age. Or will they let them starve to death in bare fields, because that's much more humane.
Owen Murphy
Custer
Ag subsidies for tariffs a bad idea?
When it comes to "America First," who knows for sure whether the trade war with China is helping the U.S or hurting us. What I do know is that we are promising government subsidization to our "free market" because of self-inflicted losses. When I read about crops being plowed under, it reminds me of the early Roosevelt years when market stabilization depended on such action. Agriculture took one for "America first" and many lifelong Republicans were spawned as a result. If the subsidization promise is not fully kept, will Democrats receive similar reactions?
I think that waste is as big of sin as gluttony. To put ourselves in this wasteful state when we didn't have to is a fool’s errand, considering epidemics of starvation still are a worldwide problem. It's hard to fathom how free-market enthusiasts (Republicans) aren't apprehensive about this. Then again, it’s their own party, so follow "der leader" like good little lemmings is the usual course. After all, it's not as if we hear umpteen lies a week from "bone spurs" Donald is it?
Also, I don't see the military trusting his "toy soldier" aptitude when it comes down to real brass tacks.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City