Concert outstanding salute to vets
Thanks to the Dakota Choral Union for presenting the concert “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave” on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Civic Center. The concert included special guests: Northern Hills Chamber Chorale, SDSM&T Brass Ensemble and SDSM&T University Choir. It was an outstanding performance honoring all of our veterans. There could not have been a better concert anywhere in America in recognition of Veterans Day. The dramatic reading, “Old Rugged Flag,” should be read by all of us to remember what our flag rally stands for.
It reminds us of what our country was founded on: honesty, integrity, civility, respect and justice for all and acceptance of differences. It’s time we return to those values. The last song they sang was God Bless America, and we pray that He will.
Gladys Storm
Rapid City