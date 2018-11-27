Reagan caused Social Security threat
The Social Security Trust Fund represents a legal obligation of the federal government to program beneficiaries. Government has “borrowed" nearly $2.8 trillion as of 2014 from the trust fund and used the money for other purposes.
Ronald Reagan ran through Congress amendments on April 20, 1983, and it has become a day of shame. The Social Security amendments laid the foundation for 30 years of embezzlement of Social Security money in order to use it for wars, tax cuts and other government programs. Reagan’s supply side economics (trickle-down economics) was an abysmal failure, so he had to find money from another source. That source was Social Security.
The payroll tax hike of 1983 generated a total of $2.7 trillion dollars in surplus Social Security revenue. This surplus revenue was supposed to be saved in marketable U.S. treasury bonds that would be held in the trust fund until the baby boomers began to retire in about 2010. But not one dime of that went to Social Security. That is why Mitch McConnell now says we need to cut Social Security. All thanks to President Reagan.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Thankful Thune supports Spearfish
I read with interest the Seth Tupper front page story "Thune rises to No. 2 post in Senate." I sincerely hope that Sen. Thune uses his new position in the Senate to work for the interests and needs of average South Dakota folks. I hope Thune continues to strongly support the Booth Fish Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish. Booth Hatchery is a major cog in the tourist business. It helps stock fish in state lakes and rivers for sports people, and it is a great place for families to bond while feeding the fish.
I thank Thune for his support of Booth Hatchery and hope that he will bring his family to visit the fish and ducks at any time of the year.
David Nickel
Spearfish