Sometimes you win and sometimes not
I'm an old woman and have been one for some time. Occasionally, I look at myself and I ask what happened? How did I get this old? Then I look at my kids and say: Hey, what happened to them? They're old too. Aches and pains, and sorrows.
I have four grown children who I am proud of and love. I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and I love them all, but guess what? Most of the time I look at them and say, "Who are they?" I don't know these people. DNA, DNA. But, who are these people? Life has given me my children, and, I could say, has taken more away. Miscarriages, stillbirth, three who lived a short while. Who were these people? I'll never know them. Frankly, I don't know the ones I have. They're a mixture of many people who I never knew and never will know. Life is a game of chance. There are times you win and times you lose.
The world is overwhelmed with people, many of them are close to starvation, some are starving. Some are homeless, some will be soon, and the rich who run this planet really don't care. Not the churches, not the governments, as long as it's not them. Our leaders have what they need and power too. What kind of God do they thank?
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City