American first
The person (Two Cents) who said I was using vitriolic terms to describe two members of the U.S. House is right. It isn’t my intent to further divide our nation by name calling and I apologize.
You see I just crawled out of a basket filled with deplorable people only to find that I was a racist bigot, a homophobe, and chauvinist pig to name just a few things your side calls me. I didn’t call anyone to harass these two ladies wherever they go, nor do I believe us “deplorables” should rob, or riot to keep them from speaking what they believe. Indeed, I have relatives who died for that right, and I uphold that honor.
When I was in the Legislature, I stood on the floor and many times supported the other side, realizing that us deplorables weren’t always right. To me we were all Americans trying our best to do what is right for our state and nation regardless of political affiliation. When JFK and LBJ committed more troops to Vietnam, I supported them, right or wrong they were my presidents and my nation. First and foremost, I am an American.
Don Kopp
Rapid City