Outreach should be easy for police
I recently attended the community Thanksgiving Dinner up at the Mother Butler Center with a friend. There was a Rapid City police officer there to introduce a "consultant" to help the police department with outreach to the Native American community. I find this rather interesting that now, after how many years of disinterest, the RCPD decides to finally do outreach to our Native American brothers and sisters?
Why do you need to recruit an outside person to do this? We have a chief of police who is closed off from the community he is supposed to serve. This has been the norm for this police department. There has never been any type of community outreach by the RCPD. Other police departments have great outreach efforts, like having officers go into neighborhoods and inviting the resides to visit with them and check out their vehicles. Others team up with the fire departments at a city park and do a host of things from picnics to slip n' slides with the kids.
Interaction should be direct and straightforward. You don't need a third person to help you in an effort that is very easy. Go see what other police departments are doing in this area.
Mike Murray
Rapid City
Concert outstanding salute to vets
Thanks to the Dakota Choral Union for presenting the concert “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave” on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Civic Center. The concert included special guests: Northern Hills Chamber Chorale, SDSM&T Brass Ensemble and SDSM&T University Choir. It was an outstanding performance honoring all of our veterans. There could not have been a better concert anywhere in America in recognition of Veterans Day. The dramatic reading, “Old Rugged Flag,” should be read by all of us to remember what our flag rally stands for.
It reminds us of what our country was founded on: honesty, integrity, civility, respect and justice for all and acceptance of differences. It’s time we return to those values. The last song they sang was God Bless America, and we pray that He will.
Gladys Storm
Rapid City