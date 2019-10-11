Thanks Veterans Honor Project
We would like to thank Bill Casper, chairman of the Veterans Honor Project, and other members of the board for their commitment to place banners honoring veterans who have served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces in any conflict on every banner hanger in the Rapid City area. Rapid City should be very proud of this project. Our father, Al Wessel Sr., is among those recognized, as is three of his brothers (Bud, Don, Bob) all who served in combat in WWII. The oldest four boys in the John and Cecil Wessel family were all in military service at the same time during WWII, and all were fortunate enough to return to make Rapid City their home.
Because of the Veterans Honor Project, all four of these men are now recognized again. Thank you.
Roger and Al Wessel
Loudon, Tennessee