Silent American no more
I am a silent American. I am reminded history will repeat itself if we forget. The word fascism has not been mentioned since No. 45 ran for office. Once Trump said “that some of the white supremacists were good” too many of us heard a resounding warning. Many have witnessed a dramatic shift in American ideals.
To quote our president, "as you all know" the silent minority does know that America is losing its position of power. Proof is our lesser role at the U.N. Be reminded, freedom is not free. The do-nothings will continue to care about their lives and nothing more. Our government determines our freedoms. Look up fascism and maybe you won't remain silent.
The Nazi's stopped immigration, they controlled religious freedom. They also used methods of repression and the fear of annihilation. Six million Jews were massacred. Children were corralled into camps. It's been 85 years since the holocaust, so it's understandable that over 90% of us weren't directly affected. If you are responsible for protecting your family, vote. Speak up in 2020 and help America remain free. Poor government, where its people are free, will always trump a regime that divides us. You're responsible.
David Lane
Rapid City