Interference on voting concerns
Regardless of your party — Republican, Democrat or Libertarian — you should be very concerned about outside interference in our voting process. You also should be concerned that a certain individual feels it’s OK to barter and withhold aid to another country just to get dirt on another candidate even though it has been proven there was no dirt.
Or after being elected that individual invites Russian representatives into the Oval Office and says he believes that they didn’t interfere in an election process.
Who is the man working for? Clearly not the country. He is working for himself, making deals and promises to promote himself. Americans of all generations have fought and died protecting our country and democracy. Democracy should not be treated lightly or abused by self-serving individuals.
Linda Minkel
Rapid City
YFS thanks Altrusa Club
Youth & Family Services (YFS) would like to extend a special thanks to the Altrusa Club of Rapid City. This past summer, Altrusa members assisted YFS in providing 4,057 meals to children and families in Rapid City through the YFS’ Summer Food Program.
The Altrusa Club of Rapid City comprises hardworking, caring, and generous women who strive to make a difference in our community through positive actions and by helping others. Each weekday during the months of June, July and August, members of Altrusa would come to the YFS’ Summer Food Program site to provide encouragement to those coming for a meal. They shared smiles and words of kindness with many children, and also helped YFS staff with clerical tasks.
Thank you, Altrusa members, for giving your time and talents, and for all the smiles you put on the faces of children. You are an outstanding group of women, and we appreciate the difference you’re making in our community.
Darcie Decker
Rapid City