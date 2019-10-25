Impeachment is just an investigation
Dusty Johnson was elected to represent South Dakota in the U.S. Congress. I had hoped that he might be different, that he might be a more rational, independent politician. Instead he is proving to be another political hack who mindlessly parrots the party line, if his recent op-ed piece is any indication.
The impeachment inquiry is just that. It is an investigation and not a trial. The trial would be held in the Senate, should the House decide there is enough evidence to warrant a trial. Which House members have been denied participation? Are you suggesting that Republican members of the House committees investigating Trump have not been allowed to attend these hearings? I am only aware of one, Matt Gaetz, who was removed from a hearing, and that was because he is not a member of any of the committees pursuing the evidence gathering phase of the process.
An impeachment inquiry determines if there is enough evidence of wrong doing that an individual should be tried in the U.S. Senate on those charges. During the Senate trial, the accused may defend him or herself against the charges. Now, are we all clear on that?
Byron Sutter
Rapid City
Libertarian Party's core principle
In South Dakota, there are actually three recognized political parties. We, the Libertarian Party, have as our core belief that it is wrong to initiate aggression against another person.
As Thomas Jefferson put it in our country's founding document: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, chief among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and that to preserve these rights, governments are instituted among men."
I have never found anywhere the core tenets of either of the other recognized parties.
Kent Wilsey
Owanka