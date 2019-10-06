Give farm animals a break
As a bit of an animal lover, I have been scouring the internet for some special occasion celebrating animals. I came across an international observance called a "day for animals," but it wasn't quite what I expected.
I was shocked to learn that nearly 99 percent of all domesticated animals are bred and raised for food. That unlike our cats and dogs, they get no compassion or respect from the meat and dairy industries. Male baby chicks are suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground up alive because they lay no eggs. Groups of laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so people can drink their milk.
Like many others, I always thought of cows, pigs, and chickens as simply "food on the hoof." Now, I realize that each dollar I spend on meat and dairy products at the checkout counter subsidizes animal atrocities.
Ruben Myers
Rapid City
Trump is criminal
President Trump is a criminal. He has betrayed his country by conspiring with Ukrainians, Russians, and probably the Saudis. He’s immoral, calling white supremacists “very fine people.” He mocked a disabled journalist. He’s uneducated. He had no idea who Frederick Douglas was. He sincerely believed the U.S. could buy Greenland. He lies. He lied about where his father was born. He lied about the path of a hurricane.
Our lawbreaking, bumbling, lying president has the support of a majority of South Dakotans. He should be in prison. Instead, he is on tour. His followers cheer when he rambles on about his campaign slogan or the 2016 election or his ignorant musings on windmills. He is incoherent. His minions applaud. The truth doesn’t matter. Comparisons to fascist Italy and Germany are appropriate.
Our three representatives in D.C. also support our lying, unethical president. Our neighbors, people we know and used to respect, support him. So, what options are there for someone who sees the ugly naked emperor for the dangerous fool he is? Write a letter to the editor. Put a for sale sign in the yard. Find the passport. Learn to speak Canadian.
Bret Swanson
Hermosa
You have free articles remaining.
Debt imperils democracy
Alexander Fraser Tytler was a Scottish professor at the University of Edinburg who wrote in the 17th century:
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse (benefits) from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”
We are watching the death of democracy in the United States as politicians continue to lead us deeper into debt and ignore the mounting debt to get elected or re-elected.
Vic Fondy
Whitewood
Republicans corrupt
The Republican Party has allied itself with the most corrupt national regime in the history of our country. The facts spew out daily from legitimate news sources while rank-and-file Republicans bury their noses in cable TV's FOX "news" propaganda and lies. Their contempt for truth and justice should disgust any loyal American. In case you haven't noticed, Trump owns the FBI, CIA, Justice Department, Senate, Supreme Court and the military. Unqualified lackeys now head most government agencies.
Members of his regime have already announced (9/13/19) that he can't be prosecuted or investigated for his many crimes even if the evidence and our Constitution require it. Therefore he is impervious to all laws and can do (and does) anything he wants without fear of retribution. This is the same kind of deal his dictator pals have, and he's shown that he can have it here, too.
And who is responsible for our Founding Fathers turning over in their graves as they must be doing now? Every person who votes Republican, that's who. And they're going to have a hard time explaining to their children and grandchildren why they participated in the demise of democracy in the USA.
Terry Painter
Rapid City