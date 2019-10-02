Must have a defective gun
I decided to see just how dangerous my gun was. I looked to see that it was still in the secure place where I keep it. Yep it was still there, so I put it back with some loose bullets to see if it could load itself. The next morning I checked to see if it had loaded itself. Nope, it was still unloaded.
With all the hullabaloo about guns being so dangerous and all, I wanted to see just how dangerous my gun was. Darn, I must have a defective gun.
Jack Sayles
Custer
Trump harms environment
Trump says, "The air and the water are the cleanest they've ever been.” The United States ranks 27th for air and water quality. Trump and his minions have rolled back 85 environmental protection rules.
Trump weakened an Obama-era rule that limited extremely poisonous mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. He proposed rules to end federal requirements that oil and gas companies install technologies to inspect for and fix methane (which is 30 times more potent than CO2) leaks from wells, pipelines and storage facilities. That is insane.
He rolled back fuel economy standards. He rescinded water pollution regulations for fracking on federal and Indian lands. He revoked an Obama-era executive order designed to preserve ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes waters. He loosened offshore drilling safety regulations.
He rejected a proposed ban on chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to developmental disabilities in children. He scaled back pollution protections for certain tributaries and wetlands. He revoked a rule that prevented coal companies from dumping mining debris into local streams. He withdrew a rule requiring groundwater protections for certain uranium mines. He delayed limits on toxic discharges, which includes mercury from power plants into public waterways. These actions are immoral.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Avert the worst of climate crisis
In truth, everything is interdependent and temporary. Permanency and ownership are an illusion. We don’t own the planet; we don’t even own our own bodies. Our bodies allow us to exist through automatic functions such as breathing, heartbeat, digestion; but we have minimal control over these functions. However, bad habits such as smoking, and overconsumption of food or alcohol, deteriorate our bodies, causing illness or death.
In today’s world, human activity is causing our planet to deteriorate. At some point in the near future, our planet could lose its beauty, biodiversity, and ability to support life. We created this problem. Most climate scientists, many of our youth, and a significant percentage of world leaders are urging significant changes.
Unfortunately, in the United States many are ignoring the crisis. There are many well-thought-out plans, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) that will help restore health to our planet with only minimal impact to our economy. Nonetheless, many politicians are reluctant or refusing to act in the face of this climate crisis. Please contact your members of Congress and urge them to act quickly to avert the climate crisis as best as possible.
Harold Arns
Box Elder