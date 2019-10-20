Kurd betrayal morally wrong
The only Kurd I recall meeting was an immigrant raising a family. He showed how immigration makes us better. He projected calm dignity. He was intelligent, patient, insightful, hardworking, articulate and gracious. In short, he represented his people wonderfully. He was everything our president is not. President Trump, on a whim after phone chat with Turkey’s president, without consulting diplomats or military advisors, withdrew tripwire forces from Syria to allow Turkish attacks on our Kurdish allies.
Trump lethally betrayed the Kurds who stopped ISIS, contrasted to our Iraqi surrogates who ran from ISIS. The Kurds then provided the grunts who, after U.S. special operators did all they could with air strikes, advanced and took ground. Every gunshot, grenade and IUD that Kurds faced was one that our soldiers didn’t, to eliminate ISIS’ caliphate.
Betraying them is not only immoral, but stupid, providing evidence we are unreliable, making it more likely your own young relatives will be low crawling into enemy fire, as opposed to foreign locals convinced it’s in their interest to fight with us. Defusing conflict between Turkish and Kurdish allies would require wisdom. Our reality TV host and real estate heir again proves he’s the wrong guy.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
The oneness of God
About 13.8 million years ago, before there was time and space, God was a singularity of infinite density, gravity, and intelligence. God finished his grand design for our present universe, and then his mind moved and he created all the matter that ever was or will be in this universe. Matter is both material and spiritual — just like the Sioux said for millennia. Everything is sacred (connected to God). How could it be otherwise when God is omnipresent, omniscient, and omnipotent?
We are one with God, but he created us to have individuality; so we could be companionable to and co-creators with him. We were created because of God's desire for companionship and expression.
Life is in all its manifestations in every animate force the creative forces in action. The Lord God is one. How would the world be if all souls could, would, comprehend that great sentence? One-one-one; oneness of God, oneness of force, oneness of man's relationship to God, oneness of purpose, oneness of every effort — Oneness — Oneness. The creative energy called God may be as personal as an individual will allow. It is in God we live, we move, we have our being.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City