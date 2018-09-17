Sutton strong on education
I'm a rookie teacher, trained through an online program from BHSU, a S.D. native, Pierre born and raised. The momentum of raising teacher pay and improving education facilities, teacher training, special education resources, and at-risk youth population education initiatives are things that I've witnessed as I've grown up in South Dakota.
These are still current issues facing our state, but the gains we've made are in jeopardy. I don't want to go back to 51st in the nation in teacher pay. Without healthcare benefits, teacher salaries being raised, and BHSU's 1-year online Master's Program, I don't know if I would've stayed in-state to teach. Billie Sutton is the answer to the maintenance and continued positive growth and mindset into education's importance in our state.
I believe he will listen to teacher concerns and look for positive solutions for our kids.
James McLain
Pierre
Thanks for the visit, Mr. President
South Dakota was the very last state President Obama visited, so I was really excited that Kristi Noem got President Trump to our state before he even finished his second year in office. That means a lot to people like me who supported him so strongly in the 2016 presidential race and who are proud of the work he's done on cutting taxes and regulations. He's delivering on the promises he's made, and I've been glad to see Kristi partner with him on that.
No matter what naysayers might say, President Trump is our president. South Dakota voted him in. South Dakota still supports him today. We’re glad he came, and we can't wait for him to come again.
Thanks for seeing our state, President Trump.
Zac Pengra
Box Elder