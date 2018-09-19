Cornerstone hurt by too many TIFs
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is suffering because we have too many Tax Increment Financing districts in Rapid City. The City Council, apparently believing in the free lunch, has been in thrall to developers. Every TIF district represents a welfare subsidy to a wealthy developer, and every TIF diminishes the tax base.
More welfare for developers means less help for the homeless. Some TIF’s are cost effective. Very few. It is time for a temporary moratorium on TIF’s, followed by a far more disciplined approach to future TIF’s.
Decades ago, as a state senator, I authored and sponsored South Dakota’s TIF law. Big mistake.
Don Frankenfeld
Rapid City
Bjorkman understands healthcare
The word judgement conjures up the Almighty. Yet judges with ”powers of reasoning, wisdom and common sense” are our friends and neighbors. Many of our best legal minds sit on the bench, gavel in hand, exercising judgment. This year one of them has given up his gavel and is asking us to send him to Congress: Judge Bjorkman. Lawyers shake their heads disappointed in his leaving the bench “a good judge, a good man.”
A common sense citizen, Judge Bjorkman refuses PAC money. This takes wisdom and political courage. Only a handful of candidates across the US have that degree of conviction and judgment. Bjorkman understands the destructive force of unlimited anonymous money flowing in from goodness knows where. Congress: Sold. Price tag: Democracy.
Wisdom and judgment are known by their works; the judge’s record speaks for itself. Read about his three military sons, two West Pointers. Go meet him and his wife. Nothing to hide and no hidden agenda. He knows firsthand the sting of private healthcare costs. His humane understanding of healthcare law will answer to voters’ interests, not the PACs funded by billionaires and international corporations. South Dakota voters should vote for Judge Bjorkman on 11/6
Mary Slattey
Sioux Falls