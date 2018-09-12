Bjorkman quietly qualified for office
Have you seen the latest Tim Bjorkman video ad in his run for Congress? It’s not blaring, it’s not threatening, it is not demanding. What he does is quietly set forth his qualifications and why he is running for Congress.
I cannot help but contrast this to Bjorkman’s opponent, Dusty Johnson, and his admiration for Trump and all his many defects. If you have seen Trump on TV recently, you know what I am talking about. Dusty’s pal Trump is a nasty man. Bjorkman, a retired South Dakota circuit judge, supports our laws and institutions and upholds the South Dakota and U. S. Constitutions. He is tested in the law and in the needs for society. He is everything that his opponent is not. He wants to get things done in Washington, not just blow hot air like his opponent.
Elect Bjorkman to the U.S. House. Be proud of those representing you again. A vote for Bjorkman is a vote to rebuke those that would noisily sell our democratic values to the highest Russian bidder.
Reed and Mary Richards
Spearfish
Relationships vital for our students
I write in response to John Rosemond’s article of Sept. 10, titled “What’s a young teacher to do about child discipline?” He states today’s “classroom decorum is the inevitable consequence of shifting from a leadership model ... to a relationship model.”
I say a successful leader of any group needs to have a positive relationship with whom they are leading. Is Mr. Rosemond not aware of the changes during the past 50 years (his time table) in society, culture, the family structure, the values that all of these units hold and that all of these are factors in affecting classrooms as a whole and students in particular. The teacher of the past 50 years at every level of education has been not only a teacher, but a mother/father/nurse/counselor/disciplinarian/advocate and yes ... a friend.
When a student says, “I wish I could take you home with me for my mother,” or “I couldn’t sleep last night because of shooting in our building,” or “I got scared when my parents were fighting,” the caring teacher will offer comfort, understanding and help. She/he will do what is possible to make a bad situation better and, therefore, making the school experience better for the student.
DeeDee Karabetsos
Rapid City