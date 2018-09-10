Memorial Park plans have much potential
The Rapid City Journal's recent editorial on Memorial Park plans was great. Having a Ferris wheel, a gazebo, a carousel, public art and a beautiful pedestrian overpass is brilliant.
A public “park” shall mean a public playground, public recreation center or area and other public areas created, established, designated, maintained, provided or set aside by the city for the purpose of pubic rest, public art, play, recreation, enjoyment or assembly and all its buildings, facilities there in or there on. As for public art, I'd like to see sculptures of a mountain lion, a grizzly bear, a wolf and two bighorn sheep clashing their horns together. Another idea is doing what Gutzon Borglum was originally asked to do on the needles – sculptures of people like, Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane, Wyatt Earp, and Red Cloud or Deadwood Dick.
As for my first choice for medium, it would be created of translucent marble. My second choice for the medium would be bronze. If the sculptures are good enough, along with the Ferris wheel, etc., they would draw thousands and thousands people downtown every year.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Friendly business made trip great
My son and I took a motorcycle trip from Saskatchewan to the Black Hills and made our headquarters in your lovely city. On our first day (Aug. 26) of riding in the Black Hills we encountered mechanical problems with one bike. This was serious in that all bike shops were fully booked.
However, Jim at the maintenance desk at Rice's Rushmore Motorsports made an exception and had us back in the saddle within three hours the next day.
It's hard to adequately express our appreciation. We enjoyed two more days of riding on the exceptional bike routes and left with positive feelings toward your city. Thank you Rice's, Jim and Rapid City
William and Vince Thiessen
Daysland, Alberta Canada