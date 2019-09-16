I want to thank the S.D. School of Mines football players and their helpers. My great grandson has played flag football the last two years. They play on the Mines football field and are coached by the SDSM&T footbal players. These fine young men teach these younger boys and girls the rules of the game, sportsmanship, positions and stamina to keep from getting hurt.
Each player gets to play each position and learns what each position does. This gives the players a chance to learn which position they like and can get to know why each position is not for everybody. Just because dad wants a quarterback does not mean the youth is capable of playing that position.
Quite unlike baseball where the fathers play favorites when they want the son to be the start. These kids learn from real players, and the players have no favorites and treat each young person the same. A lot of encouragement and backslapping goes a long way with the kids. Again I admire the school's players that come out on Sunday to spend a few hours with kids and teach them about the game. They play Sundays at 1 p.m. Stop and watch.
Jim Schneider
Rapid City