Sen.Thune, stand up
I am embarrassed for our country and for you as our majority whip that we do not see you aghast, as our president falsifies a weather map and shares it with the world to protect his fragile ego. We have sunk into a frightening weakness, held in place by a well-practiced bully. Do you ever despair, as I do, observing how appeals to better values get gagged for fear of political retribution?
Clip after clip, I see you standing behind Sen. McConnell, your power siphoned and channeled. I am tired for you and for us. Surely you must feel tired too. What happened, Sen. Thune? You seem corralled by ever-narrowing forces. How much more will you take? How much more can we take?
Barbara Looney
Spearfish
Gun control a joke
I am a retired police officer with 30 years of service, including 21 as a detective in New York City and 10 years in Florida. I can assure you gun control is a joke. The only thing it accomplishes is taking the rights away from law-abiding citizens. The bad guys will always find a way to be armed. If a person has such a fear of firearms, perhaps they should consider moving to New York City or Chicago — both have strict gun-control laws.
Raymond Ruggiero
Nemo