Climate change effects come early
A new scientific study says there's a 99.9999% chance that humans are the cause of global warming and climate change. The odds that we've had 18 (soon 19) of the hottest years on record since 2000 by chance is anywhere from 27 million to one to one in 65 million.
Greenland's ice sheet just poured 197 billion tons of water into the North Atlantic, including 11 billion tons of ice in a single day.
More than 20% of the Amazon Rain Forest is already gone. It is vanishing at a rate of 20,000 square miles a year. More than 4,000 man-made blazes were started across Brazil in the first 48 hours after the new ban on starting fires in the Amazon (mostly to grow soybeans because of Trump's tariffs) was made.
The anticipated impacts from climate change have arrived more than two decades ahead of schedule. Arctic permafrost is now melting at levels not expected until 2090. Melting permafrost is releasing massive amounts of methane, which is 30 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Credit Hunt Safe program
On Sept. 7, 25 young American citizens from the Sturgis/Meade County area completed the South Dakota Hunt Safe program. These young women and men have taken the first steps on the journey of becoming safe hunters and responsible gun owners. During a time when the use and ownership of guns and hunting are frequently under such virulent and often misinformed attack, it is refreshing to see these future leaders step up and commit to protecting our great American traditions and rights.
Although most were under the legal driving age, these students conducted themselves with maturity and purpose. The course included a full morning of field shooting events, which resulted in a safe experience and a lot of smiling faces.
A special thanks goes to The Meade County Conservation Officer Ryan Pearson and the volunteer instructor team of John Tesnow, Randy Brennick, Kyle Coshow and helpers William Coshow and Cherish Bennett. Seeing our young people willingly assume their places as proud American hunters and future gun owners is a sure sign that our future, as a free and powerful nation, is in good hands.
Linn Hendrickson
Sturgis
No change on brain drain
Regarding the brain drain article. I also left Rapid City 25 years ago, as did my husband after graduating from SDSM&T. My father, Harold Safgren, and other teachers 50 years ago organized a teacher's strike in Rapid City to demand better teacher salaries and benefits. Not much has changed since then. A historical article about the strike might be of interest.
Stephanie Safgren
Byron, Minnesota
Congrats Dr. Reuben Bareis
Congratulations to Dr. Reuben Bareis for being chosen as a Champion of Excellence and for being inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. This is a well-deserved honor for this intelligent, loving, humble Christian man and physician.
From 1984-94, I had the privilege of working with Reuben as the assistant pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Rapid City, where he is a longtime faithful member. Reuben's depth of Christian faith is expressed so well in word and deed, through his steadfast loyalty, abundant wisdom, generous compassion, honesty and love for his wife, Marloe, his family, his church, his friends, his patients and this community.
These qualities of Reuben inspired and helped steady me as a young pastor and do today as a retired pastor. Thank you, Reuben. Keep up the good work, even in your 90s. South Dakota is right to honor you in this manner.
Rev. Robert Garrard
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Democrats in party of racism
The Democratic Party has always been the party of racism. Andrew Jackson and the Indian Removal Act, which forced thousands of Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Cherokee and Chickasaw indigenous peoples from their native lands to lands west of the Mississippi River, opening the confiscated land to cotton and furthering the need for slaves.
In 1854, the anti-slavery Republican Party was formed to abolish slavery. Lincoln was assassinated by Booth, a Democrat, and Andrew Johnson, vice president, a Democrat, apposed integration. The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments passed only because of overwhelming support by Republicans. Reconstruction, enforced by federal troops, ended in 1877, and Democrats soon resumed their racist tactics. Black codes, poll taxes, literacy tests, prevention for owning property or businesses enforced by the KKK, which was supported by Woodrow Wilson and who re-segregated federal agencies.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was filibustered against by Democrats for 75 days until Republicans gained enough votes to pass the bill. Today's ghettos, all in cities run by Democrats, are reminiscent of the old plantations. Give them just enough to subsist and vote but not resist. And after all this, point the finger at the Republicans. America's 25 worst cities are Democrat led. Kind of fits doesn't it?
Roger Thompson
Rapid City
Manufactured home bias hurts
You know it’s pretty bad when you’re trying to sell your home and the financial institutions price buyers right out of the market for it. Due to the fact that stick built homes get a super low interest rate, but manufactured homes of age, regardless if you have stuck 50 grand into it or not and brought it up to code, you are told that they are worthless.
Banks are wanting to charge two to three times the going rate for interest and down-payments. And we need lower income housing for families and when you try to sell your home for under $175,000. The banks price your home out of the market. It’s as if I was asking $225,000 to $250,000 for my home, when I am only asking $160,000. That’s roughly $65,000 to $90,000 below going rates.
I used to call Rapid City home but not anymore. It’s turned into big city East Coast style, no more good country easy living here.
Phillip Mcadaragh
Rapid City
Guns, freedom intertwined
Kent Bush and the rest of liberal America want to revamp the Constitution because they’re of superior intellect and morality.
We should all be thankful every day that our Founding Fathers had their life experiences under tyranny and were of sufficient intellect to forge our Constitution reflecting those experiences.
None of today’s brightest minds have had the life experiences of our Founding Fathers. None grew up in the Soviet Union during the terrors of the 1920’s or 30’s. None grew up in Nazi Germany. None grew up in the People’s Republic of China during the Cultural Revolution. None grew up in Cambodia during the killing fields.
Now these great minds pretend to be sufficiently equipped to advise how we should live and breathe; what should be our carbon footprint, or of which of the amendments in the “Bill of Rights” we should be “idolatrous” (definitely not the second). As a matter of fact, I idolize the whole thing.
Bush’s language is strikingly akin to President Obama’s patronizing memorial to middle America in 2008: “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them … as a way to explain their frustrations."
Rodney Michael
Rapid City
Stop my country from killing
I see in the Rapid City Journal that we have nine military bases in the Persian Gulf, but I bet you didn't know we have 80 different countries where we have military bases, 63 countries where we have counterterrorism training bases, 26 countries where we have U.S. military exercise training bases, 14 countries where our troops are in combat, and seven countries where we launch drone strikes, with over 1.7 military personnel in the world and $178 billion in tax money being spent by our government. (Smithsonian Mag. Jan.-Feb. 2019).
It is time for us to stand up against our government killing people. We killed over 460,000 citizens in Iraq to free their people from Hussein. Our President Trump is the first president in a long while who said no to the Pentagon in killing Iranian citizens after a drone strike by them. I write Thune on a weekly bases to stop my country from killing people. Won't you join me?
Larry Van Boening
Rapid City