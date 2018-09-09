The day I shook hands with history
At the store the other day, I saw an elderly gentleman wearing a WWII veteran’s cap. As he proudly walked to the door, I started a short conversation with him.
He told me he had served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne (on D-Day they were some of the first paratroopers to land in France behind the German lines). I asked him if I could shake his hand and say “thanks.” He said he would be honored. Then he thanked me for remembering. We shook hands and parted ways. As I watched him pass through the doors it occurred to me that I had just shook the hand of history.
Remember this true story when you see a veteran. Step up, thank them and shake the hand of history.
John Lofberg
Retired Air Force
Rapid City
Bjorkman focused on health care
I am a student that supports Tim Bjorkman, and here is why: One of my greatest passions lies in the field of health care; I am working toward a career in oncology.
Health care embodies all of the values that are important to me and to Tim Bjorkman as well. Caring for others requires a great deal of passion, a desire to attack complicated problems, a refusal give up on people when they need help the most, and a relentlessly positive attitude. Tim Bjorkman’s belief that the health care system in the U.S. is broken is one step in the right direction, but his determination that there is a solution to the problem is one of the things that I like most about his mission.
The lack of access to health care for the Native American population in South Dakota as well as those earning a small income is concerning, and Kristi Noem has little interest in changing that. In contrast, Tim Bjorkman is willing to work for health care for everyone. I will be voting for Tim Bjorkman this November. I hope that you would consider voting for him as well.
Jennifer Stamp
Sioux Falls