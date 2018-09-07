Fundraisers reflect candidates' values
On the same day it was announced in the Journal that Trump would appear at a fundraiser for Kristi Noem at a cost of as much as $5,000 per person, this person received a card announcing a Roundup for Billie Sutton for a cost of $75 per person. Being a proud Democrat, I was interested in that one. The first event is scheduled for Sept. 7 and the second Sept. 22. That event is in Rapid City and the other in Sioux Falls.
So, is America being trumped again for $5,000 or given a choice of attending an event for $150 per couple which would she choose? Of course, being a proud Democrat, the choice seems pretty obvious. Sutton is my choice for the new governor for this state. Noem has proven that she is interested in the wealthy, and only those people are good enough to be in her clan like her leader, not my president, Donald Trump. His actions in Washington have proven that one of the few things Noem prides herself in is the new tax law which supports those people. In spite of the cost and what it will do to our national debt, all of our regressive people in Congress have only praise for that law.
Think more than twice about a vote for Noem and instead choose a vote for Sutton for our new, more progressive governor. We then will make some progress on the progressive side. But do take the time to vote.
Hazel Bonner
Rapid City
Sutton will listen, work with others
So Kristi Noem wants to be governor of South Dakota, yet she refuses to participate in public candidate forums like the Associated School Boards of S.D. and Dakotafest. What is she afraid of and why is she hiding? South Dakota voters deserve to hear from Noem in person — her positions on agriculture, education, taxation, government transparency and ethics, health care and countless other issues of concern to voters. Yet Noem continues to meet select voters in carefully selected places and formats rather than in public forums.
What does this say about the way Noem will govern? Will we continue to have a lack of transparency and policies often based on what is best for big donors and special interests rather than what is best for all South Dakotans?
I urge my fellow South Dakotans to vote for Billie Sutton, the candidate who is transparent, who cares enough about what is important to voters that he embarked on a listening tour and used this as a basis for his platform and campaign. Billie Sutton has demonstrated he can work in a bipartisan manner — something desperately needed. I urge voters to make Billy Sutton our next governor of South Dakota.
Joyce Scott
Brookings