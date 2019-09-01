IHS, illegal actions and genocide
The Great Plains “Tribal Chairmen’s” Health Board (Great Plains) was created by the Indian Health Service as a SD non-profit corporation. Great Plains is not a tribe or tribal organization, yet IHS has entered into a Public Law 93-638 contract with Great Plains under Title I even though such contracts must be with a tribe or tribal organization.
As a Title I contract no sharing is permitted. IHS still allowed the Sioux San to be divided into three areas based on “shares.” A “share” is the number of patients from a specific tribe.
IHS is also allowing Great Plains to make all the decisions on specialized care referrals called purchased referred care. All referrals are “pending” with no written notice to patients. Under the IHS system, written denials had to be sent to patients within a certain number of days so patients could appeal. But Great Plains is a private entity with no such system in place. Patients don’t know what to do even when they have life-threatening situations.
The IHS’s illegal actions are a subtle form of genocide but genocide nevertheless upon Native American people by denying adequate health care to us.
Charmaine White Face
Rapid City
Brian Worth for House
This Journal reader was happy to see the "In Brief" story "Wirth seeks US House seat" in today's Rapid City paper. It told how 36-year-old Brian Worth of Dell Rapids was running for the 2020 South Dakota congressional nomination as a Democrat.
Wirth works professionally as a financial crime specialist. I think that his political platform of better health care and better wages for state residents will appeal to all South Dakota folks (Republican, Democratic and independent).
The Journal story also said that Wirth wants to focus attention on the political gerrymandering problems our state faces.
I urge all Journal readers to study the issues and vote in the 2020 elections for Brian Worth for U.S. Congress. I also thank the Rapid City Journal for its great political news coverage, which really helps folks.
David Nickel
Spearfish