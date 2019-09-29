Community support benefits students
The Automotive and Diesel Technology Programs at Western Dakota Tech thank these businesses for their support of the successful Mechanical Expo, which recently took place at WDT:
Floyd’s Truck Repair, Pete Lien and Sons, S.D. Department of Transportation, Shaeffer’s Oil, Complete Concrete, Neiman Enterprise, Peabody Energy, Trans Source, S.D. National Guard, Dakota Fluid Power, RDO Truck Center, Simon Contracting, Wyoming Machinery, Black Hills Tools, Neilson Dirtworks, Cummins, Snap-On Industrial, Associated General Contractors of S.D., Liberty Super Stores, Queen City Motors, Scott Peterson Motors of Sturgis, White's Canyon Motors, BG Services, WIX Filters, Spearfish Auto, Mac Tools, and Denny Menholt Toyota/Chevrolet/Honda. We also thank Cheryl Perreault and Sturdevant’s Auto Parts for all their work.
You have free articles remaining.
Local high school students and some from Pierre who attended the event to understand the elements of the auto/diesel industries. Activities included simulators for an on-highway semi and heavy equipment. There was an equipment excavator that could be operated for real-life action, remote crane operation, trucks and equipment to climb on and explore. The automotive shop provided students the chance to interact with technicians and explore vehicles brought in from dealerships, giving the students a personal experience of types of vehicles they would work on.
Dan Ammon
Rapid City