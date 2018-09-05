Saved on Angostura
My wife and I had quite an adventure. While sailing on Angostura Reservoir, a big gust of wind caught our sails and tipped our sailboat over (fortunately we had life vests on), leaving us helplessly floating in the waves. Within minutes we had several boats of people ready to help. One jumped in and helped us get the sailboat upright. Another tied on and slowly towed the partially submerged boat to shore.
Once we reached shore we immediately had a large group of people who came over and helped pull the boat on the beach. Several found sand castle buckets and started bailing water. People brought us food and towels to warm up. Someone helped Julie drive to the further boat launch to get our car and trailer, while others helped me tow our sailboat to the closest marina/boat launch.
For those who helped, we cannot express enough gratitude for your willingness to help strangers. For everyone else, we want to convey our thanks that we live in South Dakota, where the spirit of the good Samaritan resides not in a small handful of people but a vast majority. What a wonderful place to live!
Lennie and Julie Symes
Rapid City
Trump Derangement Syndrome exists
Having watched and listened to the behavior of democrats since the election I truly believe that such a thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome exists. I voted for Trump but it was more of a vote against Hillary than it was a vote for Trump. (I am happy with most of what Trump has done by the way).
Be that as it may, my guy won. I am also an independent, neither a Republican or Democrat. But the level of hostility by Democrats leads me to believe that they lost so badly in 2016 that they refuse to come to grips with it.
It is almost as if they lost something moral inside themselves. And now they are trying to find their way again. And again, it's as if the world as they knew it ceased to exist in 2016. And now they are wandering around in the dark with no reference points. It is a pity because I used to find a lot good about Democrats. They used to be a gentle people. It would suit them well if they tried to be that way again. Instead of spewing forth the hatred that they now espouse. Amen.
William Elliott
Hot Springs