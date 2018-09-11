Trump fundraiser sign of the times
What an incredible editorial today. You nailed the real malaise in some parts of what was once my pride of party. Now for the amusing data. I received a personal invitation to the event. What amazing hubris, or as we Jews say Chutzpah.
First of all, tonight begins the annual installation of ten South Dakotans who have given to this state — not taken advantage of it — to the South Dakota Hall of Fame. That is where Lynda and I will be with pride in the recognition of many worthy South Dakotans, including the long-overdue recognition of Nicholas Black Elk. Next, how little attention has Rep Noem's candidacy paid to what is going on with citizens? I'm clearly not a supporter. Not only was it my pleasure to be the state chairman of the Johnson-Weld presidential campaign, but my publicly announced support for Billie Sutton has been widely observed and commented on.
On top of that, the inconvenience to travelers in and out of Sioux Falls that is caused by the proper and appropriate security needs of Air Force One is so useless.
Stan Adelstein
Rapid City
Oyate Today an informative show
Oyate Today is a wonderful educational opportunity. Richie Richards, the interviewer, does not interrupt or talk over the guests like Dr. Elizabeth Cook-Lynn and attorney Heather Thompson.
There is no barrier between Richards and his guests. I have learned about people, places and the history of our community. Students might play “let’s make a deal” for extra credit for watching Oyate Today on KEVN on Saturday nights.
Carol Merwin
Rapid City
NFL games not worth watching now
Another NFL season has begun. My wife and I will not watch one single down of NFL football.
Those overpaid buffoons who "took a knee" while our National Anthem was being played are disgusting examples of their ignorance. Phooey to all of you NFL players. Not one of you stood tall enough to tell those kneelers where to go.
Jack Sayles
Custer