State needs to change its ways
Once again in the many years I have been writing to the Rapid City Journal an article appears like the one on Aug. 5, stating that the juvenile death rate is highest in South Dakota. Talk about poverty? We got it. Talk about a high death rate from suicide? We got it. But when legislation appears that could change things, they vote against it. If it's something that will benefit legislators, they're there with big smiles, voting “yes.”
South Dakota has a wealth of people, all races. My daughter and I belonged for a while to a UFO group. One of them was an American Indian who kept saying how much my daughter looked like an Indian. My grandfather did have a reputation, and I'm sure he was not the only man who got into the wrong teepee.
Those people who brag about their "whiteness" have nothing to brag about and a lot to hide. People are people and under the skin we are all the same. Race is just one more thing that we use against others so we can feel better. However, there are very few on earth that can be considered purebred — those who live where there are more mosquitoes than people and nothing of value to steal.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City
Clean air plan falls far short
The Trump administration has announced the replacement of the Clean Power Plan with the Affordable Clean Energy rule. Unfortunately, this new plan will only reduce CO2 emission levels (based on the year 2005) by 1.5 percent by the year 2030, whereas the Clean Power Plan would have reduced CO2 emissions by about 32 percent.
As a concerned citizen and a Roman Catholic, I strongly agree with Pope Francis and the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops in their assertion that need to care for our planet, our neighbors, and our children’s futures by acting against climate change. We should move away from fossil fuels that are detrimental to the health of humans, animals and earth’s climate. Even the administration’s own EPA analysis indicates that the new plan could lead to as many as 1,400 premature deaths, nearly 48,000 new cases of asthma, and an additional 21,000 missed school days each year.
The Citizen’s Climate Lobby as well as the Republican-led Leadership Council have introduced very viable fee and dividend plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly. I hope that our government will act quickly to protect our health and our common home from the effects of climate change.
Harold Arns
Box Elder