Gender identity policy at RCAS noted
The school year has commenced, and parents have received the Rapid City Area Schools 2018-2019 Student Handbook. On page 9, paragraph B, gender identity has been included as a protected group under the harassment clause. This has not been discussed by the RCAS board or voted on. The new unapproved official policy needs to be examined. What happens to students who inadvertently call someone the wrong pronoun? What protections do students have who hold the belief that sex is determined by biology, anatomy, genetics and physiology? What are the potential punishments?
I caution Rapid City residents regarding the politically correct trends I see developing here at RCAS. I've raised eight children in four different states, so I have seen quite a bit.
Currently there is no official written policy regarding which sex uses which bathroom and locker room. This is of great concern, as I had children attending high school in a different state, where a male used female facilities. The parents were not notified. You deserve to know the official policy so you can make decisions about home schooling, private schooling, or contacting your school board representative if you disagree with the policy.
Elden Rice
Black Hawk
More TV stars becoming vegan
As "The Big Bang Theory" CBS juggernaut rolls into a record 12th season on Sept. 24, most of the gang exploring mysteries of the universe have gone vegan, opting for plant-based eating. Leading actress Kaley Cuoco (Penny) also campaigns against Canadian slaughter of baby seals. Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Kunal Ayyar (Raj) are asking the U.S. to join European Union in ending cruel cosmetic testing on animals. Johnny Galecki (Leonard) did it for personal health.
Dozens of other celebrity entertainers have gone vegan in recent years. They include Casey Affleck, Pamela Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Bob Barker, Beyonce, James Cameron, Jessica Chastain, Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Deschanel, Peter Dinklage, Sara Gilbert, Ariana Grande, Daryl Hannah, Woody Harrelson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Tobey Maguire, Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Alicia Silverstone, Stevie Wonder.
Most seek to avoid oppressing and killing animals. Some look to reduce their risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Still others care about the devastating impacts of animal agriculture on climate change, water quality, and wildlife habitats. Compelling reasons for every one of us as we get ready for The Big Bang Theory No. 12.
Ruben Myers
Rapid City