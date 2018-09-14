Nike, progressives divide Americans
Nike tore a page out of the progressive playbook. Playing their own version of the progressive game “Facts Don’t Matter,” Nike decided to embellish the liberal media’s portrayal of Colin Kaepernick as a social justice warrior.
Never mind the fact that the Baltimore Ravens were close to signing Kaepernick last year, before his girlfriend’s racist tweet, that went widely underreported at the time, and is conveniently omitted in articles praising Kaepernick’s “sacrifice” to this day.
The CEO of Harris Insights & Analytics had this to say about a Harris poll taken last week. "Nike took a strategic risk to alienate some customers in order to appeal to their core base of 18- to 29-year old males," said John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll. "It was a calculated move to become a more polarizing brand and it seems to have worked."
Nike for money and progressives for votes are both willing to promote a narrative that divides Americans and endangers our law enforcement officers. Facts matter. Shop and vote accordingly.
David Needham
Rapid City
Republicans hide from the public
It appears that Republicans have decided that rather than face their constituents in a town hall setting or debate with their opponent, they are going to use their familiar tactic of bombarding us with negative attack ads, hoping that these and the “R” behind their name will win them the election.
South Dakotans deserve to be able to meet with those who want to work for us, to question them about their positions on matters of interest. Who can imagine any employer hiring a job applicant who won’t show up for an interview? Democratic candidates have made themselves available to the public and are not hesitant or afraid of facing their opponents.
Voters expressed their displeasure with the GOP’s way of doing things when they voted for IM 22. True to form, Republicans then overturned the will of the people and reinstated “business as usual.” This campaign season’s pattern of avoiding situations where they might be confronted by their constituents or their opponents is further evidence of the GOP’s unwillingness to be open, available, honest and transparent in all their dealings with the public. For a refreshing change, vote for candidates who will stand up for these values: Democrats.
Pamela Baum
Spearfish