September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It's also a year ago that I experienced a mental health crisis that landed me in the hospital. I'd like to thank the staff at the Crisis Care Center and Rapid City Regional Health Behavioral Health Center for their help during this time.
I was also greatly helped by family, friends, co-workers and fellow patients. If you ever experience disturbing thoughts or feelings, find a way to reach out. If you know someone experiencing difficulty, just being there can make a huge difference. You don't have to have all the answers.
Ben Cerwinske
Spearfish
Trump’s disorders
According to many psychiatrists, Trump is suffering from malignant personality disorder. It is basically a combination of three mental illnesses — anti-social personality disorder, paranoid personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.
Malignant means it keeps growing. "It is a madness that tends to grow in the lifetime of the afflicted person. The more he tries to be a god, the more he isolates himself from the human race. This isolation makes him more frightened. Everybody becomes his enemy, and in order to stand the resulting fright, he has to increase his power, his ruthlessness and his narcissism.
This diagnosis is far more toxic than mere narcissistic personality disorder, because it usually combines narcissism with three other severe pathological components: paranoia, sociopathy and sadism. This combination defines evil.
He is grandiose, preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power and brilliance. He believes he is special and unique. He requires excessive admiration. He has a sense of entitlement. He lacks empathy.
Donald Trump is too mentally disturbed to fulfill his office.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City