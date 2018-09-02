America facing a fiscal meltdown
With Trump and the Republicans running things we are headed for a complete fiscal meltdown. It is the richest of Americans who own 80 percent of our wealth, who are not willing to help pay off our debt and rebuild our infrastructure.
Under Trump and the GOP we will soon see a complete collapse of the American economy with a loss of tens of millions of American jobs. It was Bill Clinton and Al Gore’s responsible fiscal efforts that allowed America to start paying off our massive national debt. It was estimated in 1999 that we would have our entire debt repaid in ten years. It was under Republican President Bush who pushed tax relief for the wealthiest Americans instead of paying off our debt. It was under Bush that our debt started to massively increase until our economy began to collapse. It has always been the Republicans who have pushed to end Social Security and Medicare to help fund tax relief for the wealthy.
If the South Dakota voter continues to vote Republican, we are all headed for an economic crisis that we have not seen since the great depression. Please vote for Tim Bjorkman and Billie Sutton.
Brent Cox
Sturgis