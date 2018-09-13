Amendment W addresses corruption
We need to do something about our state’s corruption problems. According to an Aug. 31 article titled “Noem’s Running Mate Violated Campaign Finance Law,” Larry Rhoden broke the law. Once you become a candidate, you must file with the state within two weeks. Rhoden waited two months. The consequences are clear: if you break the law, it’s a fine or jail time.
This was a clear law with a clear punishment that was clearly broken by a politician and yet nothing happened. Why? Because it turns out the state can’t enforce it. That’s right. Our anti-corruption laws are unenforceable. The Secretary of State lacks the authority to do anything, and state prosecutors cannot initiate an investigation. What good are anti-corruption laws if we can’t enforce them? Our problem is that there’s a lot of talk about accountability, but politicians continue to brazenly ignore the laws.
Anticorruption Amendment W is on the ballot. It will give voters the power to make sure rule breakers are held accountable. I’m voting yes on Amendment W, because the alternative is clearly unacceptable.
Jennifer Krauel
Brookings