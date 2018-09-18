Let's take care of our democracy
Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 21 for the Nov. 6 election. After that, there is no excuse for not voting, unless you take your health or Social Security or Medicare for granted. Remember your last Social Security COLA , which was one year late arriving, went to your Medicare mostly, so most Seniors never had no money left over after they paid their Medicare increase. In other words they robbed Peter to pay Paul.
As a veteran and long-haul truck driver for 43 years, I have always voted early, or got an absentee ballot when I was gone for four weeks at a time. This is my third endorsement of Billy Sutton for governor and Tim Bjorkman for the U.S. House of Representatives and Randy Seiler for attorney general of South Dakota. I also want to endorse Susan Kelts for District 32 statehouse. She has 20 years experience as a nurse for the Rapid City School District. I also endorse Bill Knight, running for District 32 House, and Nicole Heenah, who is running in District 5 for Pennington County Commissioner.
In the June primary, only 24 percent of registered voters voted, which is a sad situation for our democracy. Please vote yes on Amendment W. Make sure you vote in this election. Don’t wait for somebody else to take care of our democracy.
Dennis Littel
Rapid City
There's one simple way for the Pope and his followers, all those who think women are getting out of hand -- to settle things. Admit that the Bible is a just another book, a collection of writings by people who didn't know they were living on a planet circling a sun, even though it was also an excellent way to be burnt at the stake. It did keep people quiet.
At least, most. Telling people who don't obey that they're going to hell is not nice, and, by the way, we can send people to hell ourselves now -- it's called war with "nukes." Religious people should admit that the Bible consists of stories told by those who wanted power and control and who then passed it along to their children, even to being a pope.
I'm waiting for the day Pope Francis tells us the Garden of Eden story is the equivalent of the "Three Little Pigs," meant to entertain children, and I'm getting pretty old waiting. Let's have the adult version Francis, we're old enough to take it without crumbling. "Eve" was not made from a rib from Adam — we all evolved, and I rather like it. Men should admit women are equals, not things to play with. How about an apology and a free pass to heaven.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City