Sometime within the next few weeks, barring complications, Noah Schumacher will provide a lifesaving gift to a total stranger, someone whose identity he might never learn.
Schumacher, the senior pastor at High Mill Church in Plain Township, will donate a portion of his liver to a dying child. His story on how his original goal of helping to save the life of his own mother took an unexpected turn was shared in Monday's edition of The Canton Repository.
That Schumacher would donate a vital organ to a stranger made the story unusual, but that he would join a growing list of people choosing to make life-altering donations continues to become more common, although still nowhere near the level needed to meet huge demand, both locally and nationwide.
According to Lifebanc, organ donors can save the lives of up to eight people by giving their heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, small intestine and pancreas. A tissue donor can save and heal more than 50 lives through the donation of skin, cartilage, corneas, fascia, heart valves and veins.