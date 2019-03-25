If there is something, anything, that lawmakers can agree upon in Washington perhaps it could be fighting robocalls. Robocalls are unwanted and unsolicited calls that Americans across the nation must deal with on a weekly, if not daily, basis.
In West Virginia, these unsolicited phone calls are among the top complaints received by the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. His office is doing everything possible on a state level to combat the problem of robocalls, including updating do-not-call lists. But without further federal legislative moves, local officials are limited in what they can do to stop these nuisance calls.
That's why Morrisey's office is now partnering with all 50 state attorney generals — both Republicans and Democrats — in an effort to fight this growing problem
Morrisey recently returned from a trip to Washington, D.C. with other attorneys general to lobby for such changes while also meeting with President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and new Attorney General William Barr. Morrisey also recently brought leaders of phone companies into his office to talk to them about the robocall dilemma as well.
"We have to eliminate opposition to this," Morrisey said of legislation to bring more technology into solving the problem. "The calls not only annoy people, they are reckless . and we have to takes steps to put them to an end. We are pushing Congress on this."
The technology is available to require caller authenticity on landline phones, and that would allow consumers to be better protected from unwanted calls, according to Morrisey.
Spoofing is another common problem, where some calls will be shown on caller ID as local numbers to make recipients think it may be somebody local calling, but they originate somewhere else. Morrisey believes a proper authentication of calls is needed.
"It's a major consumer protection issue," he said, adding that cell phones need a "spam" file for unrecognized numbers, like email accounts use. "We want to see more empowerment to block these calls."
Under the proposed legislation legitimate businesses doing telemarketing would still be able to call, but would need to comply with the do-not-call list and not place calls to numbers placed on that list.
Robocalls are a problem for everyone. If you an answer a phone on a regular basis, the odds are you will receive a robocall.
The legislation sought by Morrisey and the other state attorney generals is a common sense measure. It's also an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to come together on an issue that affects most Americans.
That's why Congress should get to work now on addressing this growing nuisance of a problem.