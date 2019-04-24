The outrage, from certain quarters, directed at Attorney General William Barr following his Thursday press conference is as clear a case of "killing the messenger" as we're likely to see for some time. While his message won't please those eager to usher Donald Trump out of the Oval Office, the messenger's conduct was admirable.
The occasion was the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report of his investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign conspired with Russians to interfere in the 2016 election, and whether President Trump obstructed this investigation. Mr. Barr's presentation was concise, clear, and matter-of-fact.
Since his job as attorney general is to decide how or whether to act upon the findings of special counsel, Mr. Barr explained how he and his colleagues evaluated the report and applicable law to reach their decisions.
He went so far as to say that his team disagreed with some of Mr. Mueller's legal theories but accepted them anyway as the basis for their analysis.
Mr. Barr explained the report's redactions and why these were legally necessary, adding that the White House could have requested redactions but declined.
And then he took questions from the media. Some of these were genuine requests for information and clarification, but others rested on unsupported assertions and might be better labeled "bait."
In particular, much has been made of Mr. Barr's one-word response to the last question he took: "Do you think it creates an appearance of impropriety for you to come out and sort of, what appears to be spinning the report, before the public gets a chance to read it?"
To which Mr. Barr replied, "No."
The question is, of course, a double-barreled weapon: It asserts Mr. Barr was spinning his work-product rather than explaining his process and, based on this assertion, accuses him of unethical behavior.
The question was not an honest attempt to seek information or clarity. It was a character smear. It was itself spin.
The two years of the Mueller investigation — covered endlessly and shrilly, with outrageous claims and ever-wilder prognostications from the nation's talking heads — have exhausted the American public. The constant chaos has further depleted our collective supply of goodwill.
Mr. Barr's effort to provide transparency to his role in this toxic drama may have been quixotic, but he deserves praise for trying — and for refusing to feed the fire.