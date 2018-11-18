Pride pumps through our veins when a South Dakotan does well on the national stage.
Adam Vinatieri, age 45, has been providing us with prideful moments for decades during his 23-season NFL kicking career.
Born in Yankton, educated in Rapid City and kicker-interned in Brookings, Vinatieri is now the all-time NFL scoring leader. He has scored 2,550 points in 345 games — either three or one point at a time.
Vinatieri was a solid kicker at Rapid City Central High School and South Dakota State University. However, he was better known for his punting abilities than field-goal making skills. He once lost his field-goal job for the Jacks to a defensive lineman.
But he was athletic, determined and focused. Plus, he had a cannon hidden in his right kicking foot.
One of the coaches who helped unleash it was a man who used a wheelchair his whole life. Doug Blevins used his mind instead of his legs to become the kicking guru who kick-started Vinatieri's pro career by teaching him to become a better and more accurate kicker.
That led to a European football team tryout which led to an NFL tryout. But Vinatieri almost didn't survive his rookie season in 1996.
He missed four of his first seven field goal attempts in the pros. His New England coach, the no-nonsense Bill Parcells, basically told his team, the press and his rookie kicker that he was one kick shy of a pink slip.
Vinatieri produced and has continued to do so.
Vinatieri began to reach legendary status in the 2001 season. In a downpour of snow at night in New England, Vinatieri kicked a 45-yard field goal against the Oakland Raiders to force overtime. Vinatieri then kicked the game winner a few minutes later.
He then made the winning 48-yard field goal on the final play of that season's Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams. Vinatieri's clutch kicks led the Patriots to their first championship and helped launch a dynasty.
Two years later, Vinatieri made another Super Bowl winning kick from 41 yards with four seconds left to lift New England past Carolina. Vinatieri and the Patriots won the Super Bowl again the following year in 2005. Vinatieri was part of his fourth Super Bowl-winning team in 2007 with Indianapolis.
Soon to be 46 in a few weeks, Vinatieri is now the oldest player in the NFL. But he certainly is not acting his age.
"I never thought I'd play that long," Vinatieri told reporters after his record-breaking game on Oct. 28, when he helped his Colts defeat Oakland 42-28. "I never thought I'd be standing here talking to you guys about all-time records. But I love my teammates — all of them — for the last 20-something years, unselfishly going out there and helping me do my job. A lot of great memories along the way. I think that's the best part about this day — less the record and more that we got the record in a win."
Vinatieri has pretty much convinced the world of two things: he is a future Hall of Famer and the greatest kicker in the history of the sport.
Thanks for taking us and the rest of South Dakota on this journey Adam.