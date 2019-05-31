The path to America's return to space — without a detour through Kazakhstan — begins in Decatur.
Since the mothballing of the space shuttle program in 2011, U.S. astronauts going to the International Space Station have had to hitch rides on Russian rockets blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan, once a part of the late, unlamented Soviet Union. While we're paying the Russians to send our astronauts to space, the Russians are leasing launch facilities from one of their former republics.
That the U.S. and Russia can cooperate at all shows how far we've come from the days of the Cold War and the carefully orchestrated Apollo-Soyuz linkup. But relations between the two countries remain chilly, and the U.S. shouldn't be dependent upon a rival for access to space.
Just as Huntsville and Marshall Space Flight Center were central to sending Americans into space, Decatur and United Launch Alliance are central to getting them back there from American soil.
Last week, an Atlas V core booster and a Centaur upper stage were loaded aboard ULA's Mariner cargo vessel on a voyage from ULA's Decatur factory to Cape Canaveral, Florida. If all goes according to plan, later this year the core booster and upper stage will launch a Boeing CST-100 Starliner and its crew of three on a trip to low-Earth orbit and the ISS.
The timing couldn't be much better. July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon and Neil Armstrong's giant leap for mankind.
Now ULA hopes to help inaugurate a new era of routine manned space missions launched from the United States.
And it is just the beginning. The first crewed Starliner launch is to be atop an Atlas V, but the future belongs to ULA's new Vulcan rocket, which also will be assembled in Decatur and use an engine developed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and assembled in Huntsville. Vulcan is on schedule for its first launch in 2021.
We look forward to a future where America's road to space goes not through Kazakhstan but Decatur.