"We have a workforce crisis in this state," University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds said in a news article earlier this month.
And business leaders throughout the state agree with him.
The Nebraska Labor Department reported that there are 36,000 open jobs in the state. Nebraska's unemployment rate of 2.8 percent is the sixth lowest in the country.
Many companies say they can't find enough skilled workers in the state. For example, Hudl, a Nebraska-based software company, filled about a dozen positions with out-of-state workers because it couldn't find enough workers in the state with the desired skills.
"It's turning into more and more of a problem for us," Brian Kaiser, one of the company's founders, told the Omaha World-Herald. "We have some skill sets that are very hard to hire in the state of Nebraska."
The impact is tremendous. The state's economy is hard pressed to grow if there aren't enough skilled workers. It's difficult to attract new businesses and employers if those companies are going to struggle to find the workers they need.
However, there are strides being made to address the worker shortage — and Grand Island is helping lead the way.
The Grand Island Public Schools' Career Pathways Institute (CPI) is training students in many of the areas in which employers are seeking workers. For example, the information technology program at CPI gives students a leg up as they further their education in computer fields.
Information technology, software design, cybersecurity, computer programming are all employment fields that are booming and are expected to continue to grow.
Central Community College and other community colleges in the state are also working with employers to provide training programs that employers need. There are many encouraging partnerships going on between education and businesses to provide apprenticeships and training to young people.
All of these programs will pay off in the future for the state. Employers will see students coming out of the educational system who can fill their needs.
They will also benefit students, many of whom will see good-paying jobs waiting for them when they complete their training and education.
While programs such as CPI and those at community colleges are outstanding, that doesn't mean the state can't do more to meet the workforce shortage.
Other school districts are beginning to follow Grand Island's lead and are developing their own CPI-like programs.
Nebraska also needs to look at more college scholarship programs to help students get required training.