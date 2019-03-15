Rider University in New Jersey had been considering inviting Chick-fil-A to open a franchise on campus because students like the food the chain produces. The university dropped Chick-fil-A because of the company owner's opposition to same-sex marriage.
...
And while the passion of college-aged activists is a wonderful thing, not everything in life — like eating a sandwich — needs to be a political, or ideological, decision.
... Meanwhile, fight for something that matters — like free speech on campus, or a vital American press, or schools that change lives. Virtue-signaling is an act of vanity. It builds nothing and changes nothing.
...
It takes all kinds to make a world, and that's one thing — the plurality of humanity and thought, even in a single individual — a person should learn in college. That's why colleges should be "safe spaces" for all sorts of opinions and people.
Finally, the administrators in charge of institutions of higher learning need to show young people how to be adults. They need spine and intellectual clarity. Universities exist to seek out and pass on thoughts of lasting value, not fads and passions of the moment.