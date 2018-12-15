The U.S. Postal Service is sinking deeper into a financial abyss even though it's doing more business. A presidential task force has come up with some potential solutions.
The USPS lost $3.9 billion during fiscal year 2017-18, its 12th consecutive year in the red. That happened even though its packaging business saw 6.8 percent growth in volume and 10 percent growth in revenue, which contributed $1 billion in positive cash flow to the agency's operating revenue.
However, overhead from that increased package volume, combined with higher fuel prices for most of the year and increased compensation and benefits costs for employees, made operating expenses surge. The USPS also faces what it calls the onerous and unnecessary burden of prefunding retiree health benefits for a half-century into the future. The agency won't be able to make this year's scheduled $6.9 billion contribution to that fund.
So, President Donald Trump in April commissioned a study based in the Department of the Treasury on what can be done. The task force recommended changes in the USPS' business model that would remove price caps and charge market-based prices "with profitability in mind" for anything deemed not to be essential postal services.
Mail and packages going from one individual to another would be defined as "essential." Packages delivered from Amazon and the like to customers would not, and could wind up carrying additional delivery costs.
We oppose any fix that would involve significant service reductions from an agency that's tied this country together since its origin ... although we wonder if there could be some negotiations and tradeoffs involving the pension prefunding arrangement, which we've always thought seemed extreme.