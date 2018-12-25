As he enters his final year in office, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is pushing hard to leave his legacy in an unexpected area.
Bryant, a former sheriff's deputy in Hinds County, is staking much of his final political capital to lead the charge on criminal justice reform in the Magnolia State. It's an effort we believe will greatly benefit Mississippi's future.
And it's not a charge that prognosticators would have anticipated from Bryant, who, as a member of the state House, pushed for a law requiring inmates to serve 85 percent of their sentences in state prison. The two-term governor cites a number of reasons for his change of heart.
One is the rising cost of incarceration, including the pressure to continually build new jails and prisons to accommodate large numbers of inmates. According to the organization Families Against Mandatory Minimums, the U.S. built, on average, a new prison every 10 days between 1990 and 2005. That's a tremendous expenditure of taxpayer dollars.
Bryant also cited his experience in law enforcement for helping him realize the need for flexibility in sentencing.
During the inaugural Mississippi Summit on Criminal Justice Reform, held in Jackson, Bryant noted there are two camps of inmates — those who need to be in prison forever and "those we're mad at."
"If you break in my car and steal it, I'm going to be really mad at you," he said, as quoted by the Jackson Free Press. "But you probably don't need to be in prison for the next 20 years."
Criminal justice reform has gained national momentum, with 34 states having taken action since 2001 to change or reduce laws requiring mandatory minimum sentences. On the national level, the First Step Act, which would make a number of reforms, has strong bipartisan Congressional support. Among its backers is President Trump, a close ally of Bryant's who held a November roundtable in Gulfport to tout the bill.
While it's clear that Bryant will push for state reforms in the upcoming legislative session, it's unclear exactly what they will be. According to the Associated Press, they could include allowing people to wipe out criminal records and letting officials reconsider long sentences handed down in the past. Other possibilities include improving re-entry programs for people in prison, trying to divert people who are mentally ill from the criminal system and cutting sentences for drug crimes.
The main question is whether the legislature will have the courage to address the issue during an election year. We implore them to do so.
No one will accuse Bryant of becoming soft on crime. Instead, these reforms are common-sense measures that return prisons to their mission of rehabilitation. Mississippi must act on them.