Between 50 and 60 mountain lions are estimated to roam northwest Nebraska's Pine Ridge area.
In comparison, tens of thousands of license plates espousing mountain lion conservation prowl every corner of the Cornhusker State. But the popular plates could soon have some company — and competition.
Bills before the Nebraska Legislature propose adding ornate box turtles, sandhill cranes, bighorn sheep and cutthroat trout to the license plate offerings. Given the success of the mountain lion plate and the worthy cause it funds, expanding Nebraskans' choices will help some of the state's most iconic species.
Venango Sen. Dan Hughes — who introduced one such bill — noted that the mountain lion conservation plates generated $225,000 for the Game and Parks Commission, money that benefits education and programming. Additional animals should, in theory, bring in additional revenue.
A low price point — only $5 extra for alpha-numeric plates — and dissatisfaction with Nebraska's plaintive, standard sower plates no doubt powered sales of those displaying the cougar.
Beyond the funds raised, though, the exposure and awareness created for these animals is invaluable.
No doubt the proliferation of mountain lion plates galvanized opposition to the recently approved hunting season for the creatures. If additional animals receive statewide exposure, perhaps they'd also find previously untapped support and advocacy from Nebraskans.
The benefits of specialty plates, first realized by those promoting cougar conservation, can and should be expanded to other species. When it comes to growing awareness and education of Nebraska animals, we say the more, the merrier.